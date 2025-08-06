Adesina reaffirms commitment to Africa’s growth beyond AfDB presidency

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

As his tenure as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) draws to a close, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to unlocking Africa’s economic potential by mobilizing global capital and partnerships.

Speaking at the Standard Chartered Africa Summit held on July 31 in Lagos, Adesina declared that his work to attract investment into Africa would continue beyond his official role, which ends on September 1, 2025.

“Together, let us tilt global capital to unlock Africa’s assets. As I step into a new future, you can be sure this will be my focus. For I will always have Africa in my heart and in my sight,” he said during his keynote titled “Tilting Global Capital for Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Africa.”

The summit, themed “Africa to the Globe: Innovation, Resilience, and Growth,” brought together influential business leaders, policymakers, investors, and cultural figures, including Aliko Dangote, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Chimamanda Adichie, and Hakeem Belo-Osagie.

Adesina, often described as “Africa’s Optimist-in-Chief,” highlighted major financing milestones achieved under his leadership at the AfDB:

$102 billion in low-cost financing to African nations since 2015

Capital base expansion from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion in 2024, the highest in the Bank’s history

Mobilization of $225 billion in investment interest through the Africa Investment Forum since 2018

Launch of pioneering financing tools, including synthetic securitizations, hybrid capital transactions, and partial credit guarantees

$14 billion in social bonds issued over the last eight years

$10 billion in long-term bonds raised in 2025 for key development projects

Adesina also emphasized the Bank’s role in facilitating the first Panda Bond by an African country, supporting Egypt’s $500 million bond issuance with a $250 million partial credit guarantee.

He praised Standard Chartered Bank for its collaboration with the AfDB, including the award-winning €533 million loan guarantee for Côte d’Ivoire in 2023. The transaction won the ‘Sovereign Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year’ at the 2025 Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards.

Recognizing Standard Chartered’s global success, Adesina congratulated the bank on its 127 accolades and its recent win as Best Transaction Bank at the Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards in Hong Kong.

Calling for deeper collaboration between global financiers and multilateral institutions, Adesina urged:

Increased strategic partnerships with development banks

Broader use of risk mitigation and credit enhancement tools

Support for local currency financing solutions

Adoption of ESG best practices

Adesina’s delegation included Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, and Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General for Nigeria.

He also outlined ongoing initiatives in Nigeria, including:

The upcoming Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank, targeting youth-led businesses

Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) launched in 8 States, with Phase 2 covering 28 additional States starting September 2025

AfDB currently holds its largest active portfolio in Nigeria, valued at $5.1 billion, split equally between public and private sector projects across 52 operations.

As Adesina prepares to exit his presidency, his message remains clear: “Nation building is a marathon, not a sprint-and I remain firmly in the race.”