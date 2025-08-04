Adeleke denies lavishing state’s funds on foreign travels

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says that it is not true that his administration lavished the state’s money on foreign travels and training in the first half of 2025.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Monday in Osogbo.

According to Rasheed, the reports that the governor spent N2.8 billion on international travels, transport, and N1.674 billion on refreshments and meals are untrue.

He described the public debate around the figures as a politically motivated smear campaign.

The governor’s spokesperson said that the travelling and training costs were legitimate expenditures tied to capacity-building initiatives for civil servants across several ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to him, the amount quoted for international travels and trainings for the first two quarters of the year is the expenditure of the entire officials of the state government.

He said that the current high exchange rate of the naira had largely impacted the amount for the trainings and travels.

He said that since the travels were mainly funded by the naira, it significantly increased the total cost despite the reduction in the number of delegates and frequency of traveling when compared to past administrations in the state.

“The governor is only the head of the government; there are several other sectorial heads and career officers whose expenditures on travels and training make up the state government expenditure.

“Therefore, it is incorrect to say that the governor spent so much on traveling,” he said.

Olawale said the expenditure for cleaning and fumigation services, and refreshments represented the amount spent by the state to maintain a clean environment across the state secretariat, agency offices, the government house, among others