Adeleke approves enrollment of inmates on free health insurance scheme

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the enrollment of inmates across correctional centres in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Osun State Health Insurance Agency, OSHIA, Dr Razaq Akindele while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to enroll inmates in the State stemmed from the appeal by the Controller of Corrections, Rotimi Oluwadele when he paid a working visit to Governor Adeleke.

The enrollment covers all categories of inmates whether convicted or awaiting trials, including those on death roll and life sentences. The area of coverage also include all the healthcare services covered by scheme.

“The approval of the enrolment of the inmate of the correctional Centers in Osun State stemmed from the passionate appeal by the Osun State Controller of Corrections Olalekan Rotimi Oluwadele (MNIM) during his courtesy visit to His Excellency when he arrived in Osun. Since inmates are also residents of Osun and after serving their terms will still be reintegrated back into the society, their health is the concern of Mr. Governor.

“This gesture is from a clear heart and mind and devoid of any political inclination. This also shows that Osun State government is ready to collaborate with federal (and even international) agencies for the benefit of our people regardless of any political affiliation.

“I thereby urge these inmates to reciprocate this kind gesture by obeying the rules and regulations of these centers while we hope and pray for quick service of their terms and reintegration back into the society with healthy and sound mind and body”, he said.

Governor Adeleke had approved the enrollment of over 20,000 pensioners, persons living with disabilities, as well as distribution of reading glasses to students of public schools across the state as part of efforts to ensure healthcare delivery to the populace.