Adelabu Diaspora Team reaffirms commitment to 2027 Oyo guber race

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Team Adebayo Adelabu in the Diaspora, a coalition of professionals and stakeholders, has reaffirmed its support for the 2027 governorship ambition of Chief Adebayo Adelabu in Oyo State.

The group, comprising academics, technocrats, entrepreneurs, and young professionals across Europe, the Americas, and Africa, said it would mobilise Oyo indigenes both at home and abroad in support of Adelabu, who is currently the Minister of Power.

In a statement jointly signed by its Global Coordinator, Mr. Lanre Owoyale, and Director of Communications, Mr. Rasheed Alatishe, the coalition said Adelabu’s background in public service and professional experience informed their decision to support his aspiration.

The team also congratulated the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on his forthcoming coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, describing the event as a significant milestone in the history of the traditional institution.

The group noted Oba Ladoja’s previous service as a former governor of the state and expressed hope that his reign would bring stability and progress to Ibadanland.

It further urged residents of Oyo State to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections, while assuring its members of continued mobilisation efforts across the diaspora.