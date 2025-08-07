Adejuwon hails bill to establish Federal University for Science, Culture and Tourism

Dr. Franklin Adejuwon

By Jimoh Babatunde

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Tourism, Dr. Franklin Adejuwon, has hailed the bill seeking the establishment of a Federal University for Science, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State.

He said the bill is a crucial step toward transforming the country’s tourism and cultural sectors.

The bill, which has passed the second reading in the senate and sponsored by Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN), has been widely praised by industry experts and lawmakers for its potential to address the longstanding lack of skilled manpower and technical expertise in Nigeria’s tourism industry.

Dr. Franklin Adejuwon described the development as “timely and essential,” aligning with the progressive agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This university will be pivotal in producing the manpower needed to sustain and grow the tourism sector, which has suffered for decades from a lack of trained professionals and continuity in development efforts,” Dr. Adejuwon said.

Dr. Adejuwon called for swift passage of the bill, noting its alignment with recommendations from global bodies such as the UNDP and UN Tourism, and the Nigerian Tourism Master Plan.

Lawmakers including Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senate President Godswill Akpabio also expressed strong support for the bill, highlighting their previous efforts to boost tourism in Ogun and Akwa Ibom States, respectively.

Experts say the proposed university could revive initiatives like the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), which was initially established with support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) but has since struggled due to lack of capacity.

The university, if established, is expected to operate on a multi-disciplinary model, training professionals across sectors and positioning Nigeria as a center of excellence for tourism and cultural studies in Africa.