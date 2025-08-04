ADC warns el-Rufai against alleged plot to hijack party in Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State has accused former Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of alleged moves to infiltrate and hijack the party for personal political ambitions, warning that any attempt to destabilise the party would be strongly resisted.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, leaders of the party raised concerns over what they described as “clandestine activities” by the former governor, allegedly working through remnants of his political structure within the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to gain control of the ADC in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the party leadership, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha stated that the ADC will not serve as a “willing tool in the hands of any individual,” insisting that the party remains focused on building a credible, people-oriented alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are open to all Nigerians who believe in our values,” he said. “But we will not allow our party to be turned into a political vehicle for anyone’s project. El-Rufai’s subversive moves are unacceptable and will be strongly resisted.”

Mustapha noted that while the party encourages broad participation and legitimate political aspiration, it will not tolerate actions reminiscent of the “destructive tendencies of the old parties” that have hindered Nigeria’s progress.

The party leaders accused El-Rufai of attempting to create a faction within the ADC through alleged acts of subterfuge and alignment with rival political interests, warning that such manoeuvres threatened the unity and internal democracy of the party.

They called on the former governor to immediately desist from actions capable of undermining the integrity of the party, urging him to respect the democratic process and the established rules of engagement.

“The ADC is not for sale. We are not an opportunistic platform for recycled politicians seeking new vehicles for relevance,” the party declared.

Reaffirming its support for the national leadership under Senator David Mark, the Kaduna chapter of the ADC pledged to continue its grassroots mobilisation for a just and progressive Nigeria, vowing not to be distracted by any external interference.