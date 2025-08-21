ADC ward chairman denies issuing suspensions, expulsions in Gombe

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Nasarawo Ward, Gombe State, Alhasan Ibrahim, has denied reports that his office recently suspended or expelled any party members.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ibrahim said neither his office nor the ward executive has issued suspension or expulsion letters to any member. He added that no formal complaints warranting disciplinary measures have been received at the ward level.

Reaffirming a commitment to fairness, transparency, and due process, Ibrahim urged ADC members in Gombe and beyond to remain united and focused on strengthening the party ahead of future political activities.