ADC repositions to take over Kaduna in 2027 — Ambut

…Rallies Members for Grassroots Mobilization

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified its grassroots mobilization efforts in Kaduna State as it positions itself to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a party leadership meeting in Kaduna, the ADC State Chairman, Elder Patric Ambut, said the party has consolidated its membership base and is now presenting itself as a viable alternative to the APC.

Ambut noted growing public interest in the party across Kaduna, describing it as a sign of increasing support from residents seeking change.

“Our doors are open to anyone who shares the ADC’s vision. We are ready to collaborate with like-minded individuals and groups to ensure the ADC takes over governance at both the state and national levels by 2027,” he said.

He urged members to return to their respective wards to revalidate their membership and strengthen grassroots engagement, which he described as critical to the party’s success.

According to him, many residents have become disillusioned with the current leadership, and the ADC offers a credible platform for those seeking an alternative path.

“We must acknowledge that many people are no longer satisfied with the current direction of governance. This is the moment for ADC to step in, and we are laying a solid foundation to make that a reality,” Ambut added.

Also speaking at the event, the immediate past Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Philemon Kure, described the ADC as a “breath of fresh air” with a commitment to national unity and socioeconomic development.

“ADC is the political movement the people of Kaduna and Nigeria have been waiting for. Our policies are centered on improving the welfare and living standards of all Nigerians,” Kure said.

The party leadership emphasized the importance of synergy among coalition partners and reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive, people-focused governance ahead of the 2027 elections.