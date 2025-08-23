ADC promises 50% inclusion for youth, women

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it will prioritise youth and women by allocating 50 per cent of elective and appointive positions to them.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary of the party, stated this in Lagos during the affirmation of PDP, Labour Party and other members who defected to ADC.

Delivering a speech titled “When Good People Unite, Nigerians Win,”Aregbesola, a former Osun governor and Minister of Interior, called ADC the party of the youth and one committed to rescuing Nigeria.

He said the ADC constitution guarantees strong representation for youth and women, adding that inclusive leadership is key to Nigeria’s future.

According to him, the country is facing hardship and uncertainty, and Nigerians must rise above partisanship to chart a new course.

He said the people must remain the focus of politics and governance for any administration to remain relevant.

“No government could survive without prioritising citizens’ welfare,” he said, adding that leadership must meet the basic needs of the people.

“This is not tokenism, but recognition that Nigeria’s future lies with giving voice, space, and power to the underrepresented,” he said.

He stated that ADC reserves 35 per cent for women and another 35 per cent for youth, creating a minimum of 50 per cent inclusive representation.

According to him, ADC is not controlled by one person, but a collective of patriotic citizens seeking to rebuild the nation.

“The people are the centre of politics and government, not leaders or political parties,” he added.

Aregbesola warned that any form of government that fails to serve the people would lose legitimacy and collapse with time.

“There is a limit to how much hardship people can endure before they react,” he stated.

He said Nigeria’s condition necessitates ADC’s timely intervention, urging members to act decisively to save the country.

He told the new members that ADC’s mission is to build a nation future generations would be proud to inherit.

“Our mission is urgent. ADC will build from the grassroots and avoid needless conflicts,” he said.

He urged members to focus on expanding the party’s base and avoid wasting time engaging political opponents.

“Let’s sell our ideas to the people and ignore the distractions of dying political structures,” he said.

He noted that both PDP and APC have lost vision and reduced to ordinary power-seeking political platforms.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of APC and PDP. Let us build a people-oriented party from scratch,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, PDP BoT member, led the group of defectors and said the movement signalled a new era of progressive politics.

“Our gathering is not just political. It is a convergence of shared values and ideas for national transformation,” he said.

He described the event as a declaration of unity, purpose, and the will to reshape Nigeria through credible alternatives.

Ogunkelu said the coalition aimed to mobilise grassroots participation and provide trustworthy leadership Nigerians can believe in.

Also speaking, Dr Segun Osho, who led some Labour Party members, said their movement was necessary to rescue Nigeria.

“We are pledging our loyalty to ADC to rescue Lagos and Nigeria from failure,” Osho said.

ADC Chieftain, Sen. Kolawole Ogunwale, called on members to work with unity and commitment for the party’s success.

“Don’t just support ADC by mouth. Be committed in action and purpose,” Ogunwale said.

NAN reports that the defectors included former Lagos PDP Chairmen, Chief Muritala Ashorobi, and Captain Tunji Shelle. Others were PDP Vice Chairman (Lagos Central), Tai Benedict; Chief Niyi Adams; and ex-Youth Leader, among other party stalwarts.

ADC Lagos Chairman, Mr George Ashiru, presented the party’s flag, logo, and statement of purpose to Ogunkelu.

Ashiru outlined ADC as a credible alternative and urged members to unite like a military force preparing for victory.

The event was attended by ADC national leaders and South-West state chairmen. (NAN)