ADC no threat to Tinubu’s re-election – Arewa leader, Saidu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lacks the political strength to stop the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, urging the president to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 general election.

Speaking to Vanguard, Saidu dismissed concerns over opposition rhetoric, saying Tinubu’s support base remained solid. However, he advised the president to address grievances among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who, according to him, worked tirelessly for his victory but now feel neglected.

“The ADC is not a threat to Tinubu. The problem Tinubu has is with the aggrieved members in the APC, and their numbers are growing daily. They feel abandoned after working for his election. He should address their grievances,” Saidu said.

He described Shettima as a loyal and capable politician who should be retained as vice president, adding that the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was performing well in coordinating the fight against insecurity, but urged military commanders to intensify their efforts.

Saidu criticised northern politicians who recently met at the Arewa House in Kaduna for failing to speak out on insecurity during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he accused of failing woefully to tackle security challenges in the region.

“I am not surprised that some of them attacked Tinubu’s government. Some of our northern leaders are only after power to take care of their families. They don’t bother about what happens to other northerners,” he said.

He called on President Tinubu to demand more results from the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, particularly in tackling banditry in the north, warning that he should be replaced if he fails to deliver.

Saidu also advised opposition politicians, including Peter Obi, not to waste money on northern politicians making promises they cannot keep, alleging many would deceive them about securing votes from the region.

On the ongoing Coastal Road project, he commended President Tinubu for driving the initiative, noting that it was one of the demands of the South South People’s Congress led by the late Chief Harold Dappa Biriye.