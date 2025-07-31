ADC: Lagos PDP expels defected members

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, expelled it’s members who recently defected to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Spokesman of the Elders Caucus and Chairmen of the party in the 20 Local Government Areas, Mr Segun Edwards, who disclosed this, said a stakeholders meeting made up of elders of the party and Chairmen of the party in the councils of the state called a meeting to discuss the outcome of the party’s National Executive Council, NEC meeting held in Abuja last week.

Edwards added that all members of the party who openly aligned with the coalition party, were expelled from the party forthwith.

This decision, among other resolutions which include the directives to the local government Chairmen to commence preparations for the planned various congresses of the party, from Local Governments to the National Convention, scheduled to take place between September and November this year, were taken at the enlarged stakeholders meeting.

He said: “Rising from the meeting, the PDP elders and the local government Chairmen frowned at the decision of some members who openly aligned themselves with the ADC, stating that they have desecrated the principles of the party by their open declaration for ADC, while still being members of the PDP.

“The enlarged stakeholders assembly therefore moved the motion for the expulsion of all the members, who openly aligned themselves with the coalition, and all the elders voted for their expulsion.”