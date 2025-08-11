ADC guber candidates endorse leadership transition, call for due process in coalition building

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The 2023 gubernatorial candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside members of the non-resigned National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT), and State Chairmen Forum, have endorsed a smooth leadership transition within the party.

In a statement signed by Engr. Terhemen Tilley-Gyado and Ado Dauda, the group expressed appreciation for the voluntary resignation of National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, and announced the appointment of Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala, as Acting National Chairman in accordance with the party’s constitution. The move, they said, ensures stability, continuity, and the advancement of the ADC’s mission.

The group urged leaders of the proposed political coalition — including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator David Mark, Mr. Peter Obi, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and others — to follow due process by formally resigning from their current political parties and registering as ADC members at the ward level, in line with the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution. They warned that failure to comply could trigger legal challenges and undermine the credibility of the coalition.

For immediate stabilization, Hon. Bala will oversee daily operations and coordinate preparations for a National Convention within 90 days. The party will also seek formal recognition of his acting leadership from INEC and pursue legal action against the use of counterfeit documents.

Reaffirming its status as a progressive, integrity-driven platform committed to democratic renewal, the group welcomed partnerships anchored on transparency, legality, and a shared vision for Nigeria’s future.

“We reaffirm our commitment to internal democracy, the rule of law, and the collective pursuit of good governance,” the statement read. “We urge all members, supporters, and allies to unite behind these principles as we work toward building a new Nigeria.”