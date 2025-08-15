ADC clarifies position ahead of Kaduna bye-election, denies alliance with SDP

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State has clarified that it is not in any alliance with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the August 16, 2025, bye-elections in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Zaria Kewaye, and Basawa State Constituencies.

In a statement issued Thursday night, the State Chairman of the ADC, Hon. Ahmad Tijjani Mustapha, stated that the party is contesting the elections independently and has not formed any formal or informal coalition with other political parties.

He emphasized that no agreement—written or verbal—exists between the ADC and the SDP regarding the upcoming polls.

“The ADC in Kaduna State is not in any coalition or alliance. We remain focused on our campaign and encourage our supporters to vote for ADC candidates,” Mustapha said.

He urged voters to verify information from official party sources to avoid confusion and reiterated the party’s commitment to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Mustapha also called on party members to remain law-abiding and adhere strictly to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines before, during, and after the elections.