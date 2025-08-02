ADC accuses FG of paying lip service to youth inclusion

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Federal Government for what it described as a failure to address the needs of Nigerian youths, citing inadequate budget allocations and the ineffective implementation of the student loan scheme as signs of insincerity.

The party’s National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufai, made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with the Coalition for Nigerian Youths in Politics (CONYIP) at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Rufai, who described young Nigerians as the backbone of the ADC, expressed confidence that their support would play a crucial role in unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

He also noted that the ADC had become a unified platform for key opposition figures—including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former APC presidential aspirant Rotimi Amaechi—to challenge the ruling party.

Rufai stated: “The Federal Government claims to prioritise youth empowerment, but their actions tell a different story.

“Only ₦14 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Youth in this year’s budget, and the student loan scheme has left many applicants frustrated. This administration is not serious about youth development.”

He explained that the ADC was selected as the preferred opposition platform due to its freedom from ethnic, religious, or regional bias.

“The ADC is not a northern or southern party. It is not a Muslim or Christian party. It is a party for ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Rufai also underscored the party’s commitment to allocating 40% of both elected and appointed positions to young people, describing the policy as a pathway to genuine transformation.

He criticised the APC-led government’s approach to youth empowerment, noting that even the ₦29 billion allocated to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was mostly designated for administrative costs rather than direct youth welfare.

“We need a mind reset. Things cannot continue this way. Nigerian youths, we are here to change the narrative, not to enrich ourselves.

“Democracy is about participation and accountability. We will monitor our leaders, correct them, and speak up if they go astray. ADC will not operate like the others,” Rufai added.

In his remarks, CONYIP Convener Nnamdi Ezemagu commended the ADC for appointing what he described as a capable youth leader and urged other political parties to prioritise the inclusion of young people in leadership.

“Nigerian youths will no longer tolerate being used and dumped. We will only support parties that recognise and empower us,” Ezemagu said.