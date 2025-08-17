Adamawa by-election: APC wins Ganye Constituency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has won the Ganye Constituency by-election into the State House of Assembly.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Ganye, Prof. Tukur Ahmed, the INEC Returning Officer, said Musa Misi of APC scored 15,923 votes to defeat Buba Joda of PDP, who scored 15,794 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Musa Misi of APC is here by declared the winner ,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election was held following the demise of Abdulmalik Musa of the APC in May 2024.

Musa appreciated the electorate for the confidence in him.

He assured that he would actively represent the constituency by facilitating projects that would benefit the constituents.

Martin Babale, a former Deputy Governor of the state and an APC stalwart, described the election as credible and peaceful.

Babale commended the Federal Government for commencing the rehabilitation of the 40-year-old abandoned Ganye-Bulo-Jada road.

