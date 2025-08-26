Actvist, Okai pays condolence visit to Gov. Ododo over father’s death

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improve security along the Itobe-Anyigba road as part of efforts to keep every part of the state safe and secure.

The Governor also said there are plans by the administration to rehabilitate key township and intercity roads across the state.

The governor made this known while receiving a condolence visit from activist Austin Okai, who came to sympathize with him over the death of his father.

During the visit, Okai commended Governor Ododo’s intervention that has improved security situation along the Lokoja–Ajaokuta road, describing it as timely, but urged the Governor to accord the same urgency to the Itobe-Anyigba road.

Governor Ododo noted that his administration was adopting a phased approach to infrastructural project while consolidating on security measures across the state with new strategies aimed at enhancing protection of lives and property in all parts of the state.

“On the issue of security, we are working on something which very soon you will see the results. We have deployed many strategies, just like we did on the Lokoja–Ajaokuta axis,” he stated.

He also noted that the Anyigba township road and roads in other parts of the state had already been captured in the government’s need assessment plans and would be executed one after another.

“All the township roads, we are addressing them phase by phase. We will do it, insha’Allah. Let’s continue to pray for ourselves and pray for Mr. President,” he said.

The governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting state governments with resources to undertake critical projects.

Governor Ododo also expressed gratitude for the show of solidarity at a time of his mourning and assured that the concerns raised would receive necessary attention by the administration.