Activist to Tinubu: Clean up oil industry to avert more disgrace

By Emma Amaize, Editor, NDV

Emmanuel Igbini, the national president of the Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD), has urged President Bola Tinubu to shake up the petroleum industry before it brings further embarrassment to him.

Igbini, an anti-corruption activist, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, asserted that the problem with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) was beyond Mele Kyari, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Bayo Ojulari, the current CEO.

“I regrettably warned in the past that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu was dead on arrival with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the NNPCL left as they are today.

“I was so happy and proud when, on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu, patriotically and courageously, declared an end to the many years of massive fraud under the guise of fuel subsidy.

“But the journey thus far after this May 29 declaration, and since Tinubu also took over as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, is also, sadly, that of disappointment and failure.

“He has not gotten it right because those he retained and appointed into key positions in this sector to help him achieve the desired reforms have so far failed him.

“This is the bitter truth. A massive shakeup is what I recommend lest the situation worsen for him and Nigerians.”