ACJA advancing legal reforms, human rights, speedy trials – AGF Fagbemi

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has described the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) as a transformative legal framework that is deepening respect for human rights, ensuring speedy trials, and addressing prolonged detention across Nigeria.

Fagbemi made this known in Abuja on Tuesday at the official unveiling of the CLEEN Foundation project, “Strengthening Rights-Based Approach to ACJA Frameworks & Advancing Women, Peace & Security Agenda in Nigeria,” supported by the Norwegian Embassy.

Represented by Assistant Director in the Ministry, David Emmanuel Kassive, the AGF explained that the ACJA is already being implemented in twelve states, including Lagos, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Enugu, Benue, Plateau, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Jigawa. He added that the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda is operational in five states — Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa.

“This speaks to our recognition of the critical role women play in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and inclusive governance. By institutionalizing the WPS agenda, we are strengthening justice and security frameworks while ensuring women’s perspectives and leadership are integrated into decision-making processes that affect peace and stability,” Fagbemi said.

He emphasized that the project provides Nigeria with an opportunity to foster collaboration among the justice sector, security institutions, civil society, women’s groups, and the media towards building a society where justice is accessible, rights are protected, and peace is sustainable.

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo, described the ACJA as innovative legislation designed to safeguard the rights of all parties in the justice process. He noted that its provisions also support the WPS agenda by promoting women’s inclusion in justice delivery and providing protective measures for victims of sexual violence, terrorism, human trafficking, and related crimes.

Norway’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Michelle Cecilia Hovi, who represented the Ambassador, congratulated CLEEN Foundation on the initiative, reaffirming Norway’s commitment to projects that promote peace, justice, and inclusive societies.

Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Peter Maduoma, said the project will consolidate past efforts and address critical gaps in the implementation of ACJA while advancing women’s participation in peace and security efforts.