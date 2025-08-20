Achoja urges travel stakeholders to raise standards of innovation and service

“The future of travel in Nigeria must prioritise quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction if it is to make a lasting impact on people’s lives,” says Monday Achoja Oghenechovwe, a travel industry strategist, calling on stakeholders in the sector to rethink their approach.

Achoja, Chief Executive Officer of Global Mondiloh Limited and a visionary entrepreneur, stressed that travel is more than movement from one place to another, but an opportunity to create experiences that enrich lives and strengthen trust in the industry.

According to him, stakeholders must take responsibility for setting higher benchmarks, because the credibility of the industry depends on the quality of service provided to travellers.

He argued that young Nigerians, in particular, must embrace innovation as a tool to transform the travel and tourism landscape, insisting that the next generation of entrepreneurs hold the key to sustainable growth.

“Over the years, I have focused on building a model that combines creativity, reliability, and customer satisfaction,” Oghenechovwe said. “This is the standard we need to set across the travel industry if we want to earn respect globally.”

Achoja said that as the CEO of Global Mondiloh Limited, he has translated these principles into practice by mentoring emerging entrepreneurs, introducing customer-centric solutions, and driving innovation in service delivery.

According to him, the company has consistently promoted professionalism and accountability as benchmarks for growth.

He explained that Global Mondiloh Limited has also taken deliberate steps to redefine standards through consultancy and training programmes, aimed at equipping operators with skills to compete both locally and internationally.

“Our commitment has always been to raise the bar, not just for ourselves, but for the industry as a whole,” Achoja said.

He added that the time had come to move away from conventional practices.

“Travel cannot continue to be seen as just ticketing and reservations. Stakeholders must pay greater attention to personalised experiences and modern solutions that meet the realities of today’s market,” he explained.

On the need for a customer-first culture, Achoja maintained, adding, “No matter the scale of business, the traveller’s satisfaction must remain the non-negotiable standard. That is the only way to build trust and loyalty.”

He further stated that Nigerian operators must measure themselves against international best practices.

“We cannot afford to limit ourselves to local expectations. The world is watching, and Nigerian travel companies must show that they can compete and deliver at the highest level,” he said.

Speaking on his recognition in business publications, Achoja noted: “Yes, there has been acknowledgment of my contributions, but I do not see it as an achievement to rest on. Rather, I see it as a call to do more, because the industry still has a long way to go.”

He dismissed any suggestion that awards or mentions in the media were enough, saying, “What matters is not recognition but results. We must prove, through our services, that we can make the travel industry in Nigeria a true symbol of excellence,” he insisted.

On the role of young people, he said: “The future belongs to the youths. They must embrace innovation, technology, and new ideas, because they will be the ones to sustain the progress we are fighting for today.”

In his words: “It is time for stakeholders to rise above routine service and deliver travel experiences that are innovative, reliable, and truly world-class.”