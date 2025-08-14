Accord Party governorship candidate in Edo 2024 guber election dumps party

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Accord Party (AP) 2024 governorship election, Dr. Bright Enabulele has resigned his membership of the party for personal reasons, adding that his defection is a decision that would bring succour to the people.

Dr. Enabulele disclosed this while marking his birthday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, where he said he would consult his political leaders on the next line of action for him.

Enabulele who congratulated the governor, Monday Okpebholo, on his victory, stated, “at this age of life I have to start a journey, a journey which is of no personal interest.

“We are in a new era. We have a new governor. Senator Monday Okpebholo, who is of the APC. I contested last year under the Accord Party.

“I congratulate the governor. But I believe at this time of my life it is time to start a new journey.

“It is a journey that will better the people of Edo. I felt the Accord Party gave me a better platform. During that time, I think the course was justified, but it is time for me to officially let my followers and the people that I’ve gathered here with me today celebrate my birthday today that I am resigning from the Accord Party.

“Where we are going next will be determined in the next few days. In regards to that I will have a brief meeting with my stakeholders.

“People that believe me, people that understand that politics is not about self-interest, but for the betterment of the people because democracy is vested on the people to serve the interest of the people.

“They also understand that my next journey is not a selfish interest, but it is an interest that will bring a better solution for the people of Edo. So today, I, Dr. Bright Enabulele of Accord party, the governorship candidate of Accord Party hereby resign from the party. My letter will be properly submitted to the chairman.

“I know many of the followers who love what I did last year, I know they are coming with me because we have agreed to continue our next journey. So, it is not a loss for anyone. I think it is a better process.

“A process that will give me a global equalizer. A process that will position the people of Edo. In all in a society where there are challenges, in a society where we are dealing with social costs, in a society where we are dealing with bad roads, poor electricity, our children 30 million are dying of hunger every year.

“I believe it is time for me to fight in a better position, in a better situation, in a better empowerment that my fight will not be in vain. So, I want to thank the both of you for giving me the opportunity to come here from America and fight and compete. So, for me, it’s a new journey. And I pray to God that the journey will not be in vain.

“I am not leaving for bad. I am living for good. If the government is not giving the people what they want, I will fight them to the end. But, if they are lying with the people and the people are happy, how will I lie with them? You work with them. So, for me it is not about PDP, ADC, or APC.”