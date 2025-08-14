ACCIDENTS: HERF trains 100 NURTW members on emergency response

By Clifford Ndujihe

A non governmental organization, The Hospital Emergency Response Foundation, HERF, has facilitated the training of no fewer than 100 members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in First Responder Stabilization Techniques.

This critical training aimed to prevent unnecessary deaths on our roads by saving lives of accident victims through emergency response skills, was conducted with technical support from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

The intensive one-day session, which took place at the Jabi Park, Abuja, on August 13, empowered drivers and passengers—often first on the scene of road crashes—with the skills to stabilize victims before professional help arrives.

Participants were taught how to assess accident scenes, control bleeding, manage fractures, extricate victims from vehicles and administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Each participant left the programme equipped with a stocked first aid box to support real-time interventions.

The training received official endorsement from the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, FCT Sector Command, with senior officers in attendance to encourage participants. Representing the Sector Commander, Head of Operations, Mr. Isah Nzapisma commended HERF for its consistent efforts in strengthening public capacity to respond to emergencies. “Road safety is everybody’s business. The knowledge you have gained today is not just for you — it is for every life you may encounter in danger on our roads. Use it well and become ambassadors for safety,” he said.

HERF’s Founder and Executive Director, Udanga Agom Jarigbe, said the initiative reflects the Foundation’s vision of ensuring that no life is lost simply because help did not arrive in good time. “We will continue to partner with transport unions, traffic management agencies and other stakeholders to reduce fatalities from road accidents. This training will be replicated across the country so that wherever a crash happens, someone nearby will know exactly what to do,” she said.

An Assistant Director from NEMA, Mr. Labaran Ahman, commended the programme and urged Nigerians to offer immediate help at accident scenes rather than recording videos. He reaffirmed NEMA’s readiness to deploy trained personnel and equipment to support rescue efforts nationwide.

Mr. Winston P. Ekpotu, Managing Partner, said that one of HERF’s long-standing partners, Britson and Partners, has been supporting the Foundation since its inception, providing strategic and operational backing for its programs.

“Our relationship with HERF goes beyond sponsorship; it is a shared mission. From the very beginning, we have believed in the vision of building a network of trained first responders across Nigeria. This program is another important step in turning that vision into reality, and we are proud to stand with HERF in saving lives.” Mr. Ekpotu emphasized.

This latest programme builds on HERF’s proven track record, which in 2024 saw over 160 FRSC officers and community volunteers trained in advanced emergency response techniques across the FCT and accident-prone corridors such as the Madalla–Zuba axis. Participants from those programs have since been instrumental in responding to emergencies, demonstrating the real-life impact of HERF’s capacity-building initiatives.