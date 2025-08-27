Access Bank CEO Roosevelt Ogbonna resigns from holdings’ board

By Peter Egwuatu

Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, a Non-Executive Director, from its Board of Directors.

Ogbonna stepped down from the board after three and a half years of service.

The announcement was made in a disclosure filed on the Nigerian Exchange, NGX and signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

In the statement, the Holdings explained that although Mr. Ogbonna is retiring from its board, he will continue to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the Group’s banking subsidiary.

His resignation is aimed at ensuring compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies (2023), which stipulate that no more than nine directors can sit on the board of a financial holding company.

The board expressed its gratitude for his contributions, noting: “The board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”