Academy reaffirms commitment to inclusive, competency-based AI learning

Cihan Digital Academy has affirmed commitment democratising access to elite, competency-based education in artificial intelligence, AI.

This was stated as the organisation announced that it has secured formal institutional affiliation with the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC, Missouri, USA, and obtained a comprehensive ISO CERTIFIED OICAP-QA institutional accreditation.

This dual validation, according to the organisation, would solidify its standing as the continent’s leading, globally-certified institution for learners seeking to master the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking on the development, a foremost AI Educator, Dr Celestine Achi, said: “This dual accreditation is a pivotal moment. It’s not just an institutional milestone; it’s a validation of our unwavering mission to cultivate world-class artificial intelligence talent in Africa.

We are no longer just participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution; we are now certified to lead it. This solidifies our position as the premier institution where African minds can forge the future, equipped with globally-recognized credentials and the practical skills to drive innovation across the continent.”

Also, a formal statement from the Office of the Registrar for OICAP-QA and the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC stated: “This milestone affirms Cihan Digital Academy’s commitment to global academic excellence, digital innovation, and quality assurance in education and training delivery. The dual recognition from OICAP-QA and UAIEE Missouri USA solidifies its international standing and strategic commitment to producing future-ready professionals in the digital and artificial intelligence economy.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the University of Artificial Intelligence and Experiential Education LLC, said: “Cihan Digital Academy shares our commitment to accessible, competency-based education that prepares learners for the real-world demands of the technology sector.

“They are the ideal partner to extend our innovative learning models into Africa, and we are confident that together we will empower a new generation of AI leaders.”