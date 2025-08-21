Abuja Youth Talent Hunt prioritises skills development over handouts – Tamuno

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Ambassador Dr. Maureen Tamuno, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs with practical skills and resources rather than offering mere handouts.

She made this known on Wednesday at the official opening of the maiden edition of the Abuja Youth Talent Hunt, an innovative five-phase competition designed to nurture creativity, innovation, and enterprise among youths aged 18 to 35.

The programme, running from August 20 to September 24, 2025, offers over ₦6 million in cash prizes alongside mentorship, training, and investment opportunities. It is jointly organised by AICL and the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA).

Dr. Tamuno highlighted that the initiative focuses on three key sectors — Information Technology, Agriculture, and Creative Enterprise — with participants gaining access to business plan training, pitch presentation coaching, and one-on-one mentorship from seasoned investors and industry leaders.

Finalists will showcase their ideas to high-level business leaders at the Abuja Business Investment Expo, scheduled for October 2025.

“This is an initiative which reflects the future we believe in — a future driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and the boundless creativity of our youth,” Dr. Tamuno stated. “At AICL, we don’t just give the fish; we teach people how to fish. This is is not just about competition, but about opportunity to showcase ideas that can be transformed into impactful businesses”.

She also expressed gratitude to the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, for his leadership and commitment to infrastructure and MSME development, noting that his visionary leadership remains a driving force behind AICL’s efforts to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in the FCT.

Speaking earlier, Acting MD/CEO of the Abuja Enterprise Agency, Dr. Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, described the programme as a timely intervention to combat youth unemployment and underemployment in the FCT.

“Beyond prize money, the Talent Hunt will provide young entrepreneurs with exposure to the business ecosystem, linking them with the networks and resources needed to scale their innovations. We are building a pipeline of sustainable businesses that will generate jobs and wealth for our society,” he said.

As part of the day’s activities, the panel of judges for the competition was formally inaugurated, marking the official commencement of the evaluation process for participants’ ideas. The opening event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, where participants interacted directly with organisers and facilitators, gaining clarity on competition guidelines and opportunities.

The Abuja Youth Talent Hunt is part of AICL’s broader mission to position Abuja as a hub for innovation, investment, and enterprise development. By fostering entrepreneurship, creating jobs, and nurturing homegrown talent, the initiative directly aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises inclusive economic growth, youth empowerment, and sustainable development for a more prosperous Nigeria.