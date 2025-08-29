Abuja residents urge Wike to revive stalled Life Camp–Mbora road project

Abuja residents have called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to complete the Life Camp–Mbora road project.

The road linking Life Camp junction through CITEC and Mbora to the Nigerian Nile University has remained incomplete for many years after the contract was awarded under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Successive governments have abandoned the project, leaving the road impassable and slowing development in the area.

The contract was awarded to Sammya Nigeria Ltd, which was also tasked with providing infrastructure services in the CITEC–Mbora axis.

Despite the presence of several estates and communities in the environs, the road has remained unmotorable and in poor condition.

Sammya Nigeria Ltd. said that it had delivered Phase II of the primary engineering infrastructure in Mbora District; however, progress stalled due to delays.

According to the Managing Director of Sammya, Mr. Stephen Adigun, delayed payments from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and inflation had affected the completion of the project.

He explained that while the road is 86.33 percent complete based on the original contract sum, it stands at only 30.03 percent relative to a revised budget of ₦26.7 billion.

“Works said to have been completed include laying sub-base, stone base, binder and wearing courses, culvert installations and bridge construction up to transition slab level,” he said.

Adigun added that the company is in discussions with FCDA officials to resolve outstanding contract issues and resume work.

Completion of the project would ease commuting from the Life Camp axis to Idu and the Nizamiye Hospital area, while also reducing traffic on the Jabi–Lugbe/Umar Musa Yar’Adua expressway.

Residents say oversight visits by officials of the federal Ministry of Works, FCDA, and committees of the National Assembly have not yielded results.

They, however, expressed optimism that Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, would intervene and fast-track completion of the project in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Efforts to reach Adigun on the current status of the project proved abortive despite repeated calls and messages.

Vanguard News