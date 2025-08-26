Abuja residents raise alarm over car stands built under TCN high-tension powerlines

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Residents of Katampe Extension Diplomatic Zone in Abuja have raised alarm over the siting of car stands and cafés directly beneath Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) high-tension powerlines, describing the development as unlawful, dangerous, and a major security risk.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the President of Katampe Extension Residents Association (KERA), Sulieman Gimba, condemned the construction activities, insisting they violate the legally required Right-of-Way (RoW) and safety clearances for electrical infrastructure.

He explained that official standards stipulate 11 meters clearance for 33kV lines (5.5 meters on each side from the centerline), 30 meters for 132kV lines (15 meters on both sides), and 50 meters for 330kV lines (25 meters on both sides).

“These clearances are critical to prevent electrocution, physical injury, and structural damage, while ensuring public safety and the protection of national power infrastructure,” Gimba said.

“Sadly, these regulatory requirements are being flagrantly abused, and the TCN appears not to be doing enough to protect this critical national asset. What we are witnessing is a clear breach of the law that poses serious safety hazards to residents.”

He warned that constructing car stands within restricted RoW zones exposes the community to grave risks of electrocution or fatal accidents in the event of conductor failure or accidental contact. He also noted that long-term exposure could worsen health risks linked to Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMF).

Beyond safety issues, Gimba lamented the destruction of Katampe’s natural landscape. “It is unusual to see car stands at both entrances of a major district where natural hills are being leveled for commercial purposes. These sites were reportedly allocated for gardens, but instead we are witnessing this aberration,” he said.

The residents urged TCN to immediately halt the illegal developments and enforce compliance with safety regulations. They also appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister to intervene without delay.

Gimba disclosed that the association is already engaging relevant government agencies on the issue. “If they fail to act swiftly, we will have no choice but to seek legal redress,” he warned.