Abuja-Lokoja highway gridlock: FRSC express frustration over motorists’ impatience

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has expressed frustration over the non-cooperation of motorists with traffic officials on the Lokoja-Abuja road.

Reacting to the gridlock on the road, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Kogi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the situation had been like that since Sunday.

He said that officials of the corps have been battling to clear the gridlock on the road since Sunday, but the impatience of motorists had made it difficult.

“The situation is sad and very unfortunate considering the time motorists and commuters spend before crossing the gridlock to continue with their journey.

“The gridlock is from Ogbobo/Ozi to Murtala Mohammed Bridge at Koton-Karfe in Kogi.

“Aside from the fact that the road is under construction, some vehicles broke down on the single lane, coupled with motorists’ impatience.

“I think motorists are to be blamed for their display of impatience and blocking their colleagues coming from the opposite direction.

“We are trying our best to clear the road to ensure easy passage for the travellers on the road,” he said.

A motorist, Mohammed Yusuf, told NAN that he spent nine hours on the road before reaching Lokoja from Abuja.

“I had passengers from Abuja travelling to Lokoja. I left Abuja some minutes before 3:00p.m. on Sunday but could only reach there (Lokoja) by midnight.

“I’m here at Natako Park this Monday morning trying to get passengers to return to Abuja with the hope that the gridlock might have reduced,” he said.

According to Yusuf, motorists are burning fuel on the road even in this era of high cost of fuel.

Also, a commuter, Christopher Adamu, said that he spent the whole night in the gridlock, though he left Abuja on Sunday evening.

Adamu called on the authorities to do something drastic to clear the gridlock to enable travellers to move freely along the Lokoja-Abuja road.

He said that from the Murtala Mohammed bridge to Koton-Karfe, the right lane was blocked.

NAN reports that a construction company is working on the right side of the Lokoja-Abuja road from Koton-Karfe to Abaji. (NAN)