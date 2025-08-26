Abuja-Kaduna train derailment: Emergency responders on ground – NRC

Mr. Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), says emergency responders are already on the ground to move all passengers from the derailed Abuja-Kaduna train back to Abuja safely.

‎In a statement posted on the NRC X handle, Opeifa affirmed that the emergency team and medical personnel had been mobilised to the scene to attend to injured passengers.

‎

‎“The Nigerian Railway Corporation confirms a train derailment involving our Kaduna-bound AKTS train service at about 11:09 am at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station.

‎

‎”Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised

‎

‎”A full complement of security is already on the ground as efforts are ongoing to move all passengers on the train back to Abuja safely ,” he said.

