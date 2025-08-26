Abuja-Kaduna train derailment: Emergency responders on ground – NRC

Mr. Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), says emergency responders are already on the ground to move all passengers from the derailed Abuja-Kaduna train back to Abuja safely.
In a statement posted on the NRC X handle, Opeifa affirmed that the emergency team and medical personnel had been mobilised to the scene to attend to injured passengers.
“The Nigerian Railway Corporation confirms a train derailment involving our Kaduna-bound AKTS train service at about 11:09 am at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station.
”Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised
”A full complement of security is already on the ground as efforts are ongoing to move all passengers on the train back to Abuja safely ,” he said.
