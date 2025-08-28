Abuja-Kaduna road safe, secure, says Reno Omokri

…as Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo joins tour, plans movie shoot on road

Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, alongside Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, as well as journalists from various media platforms, on Thursday, toured the Abuja-Kaduna road without security personnel.

Reno’s road tour, which began from Abuja, drove into Kaduna State and back to Abuja without any form of security. According to him, the tour is to prove to Nigerians and the world that the Abuja-Kaduna road is secure.

Although Omokri said that the Abuja-Kaduna road had, in the past, been notoriously popular for being a den of kidnappers and high insecurity, he noted that the situation has changed since the Tinubu’s administration came in.

He said since the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the road has been fortified with military outposts at every kilometer to secure the road.

“You guys saw, I didn’t come here with security and I’m here, safe and sound,” he told a team of journalists, residents and many commutters when the tour got to Kaduna.

“I have a lot of people who are political opponents to me. I have a lot of people who want to see the worst happen to me. But yet, I’m here to prove that this road is safe.”

Speaking on the military outposts stationed at every kilometer of the road, Omokri said, “I left California and came to Nigeria to ply this road without security to prove to Nigerians that the Abuja-Kaduna road is secure.”

“Abuja to Kaduna is safe! Nigerians, I just want you to know that it is safe for you to travel from Abuja to Kaduna via the Abuja-Kaduna road. There are security outposts at every kilometer. And those military outposts are mobile. You guys ( journalists) saw it. Also, the security is not just happening by faith, it is happening by works of the government. The Tinubu administration has done a lot of work here.”

Omokri said he had to invite not just Journalists but also the Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo and many other important personalities to tour the road with him.

According to him, “this road is secure. I’ve got a group of journalists from. And it’s not just that I’m here. Look, I’m here with Wale Ojo too. Wale Ojo has brought a hundred-man team and he is going to shoot a movie. The movie was going to be done in Vegas. But I called him and said no, do the movie here in Nigeria. Because there’s a car chase. And so I said, do that car chase on the Abuja-Kaduna road to make Nigerians know that this road is safe.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, while speaking to journalists, said he is impressed by how secure the road has become. According to him, “we know that Kaduna Road has been attacked so much by a lot of people in the past due to incidents of bad roads. But we see that development is going on.

“The government has done the work that needs to be done on security. And they are doing the work that needs to be done on road construction. You know, I’m not a politician but I’ve never filmed in the north. I really want to film in the north.

“I want to film in the north. Again, just to show unity amongst Nigerians. Now, I’m shooting a movie. That movie is called Lagos Heist. It’s about car chases and all of that. But part of that is going to be shot on this Abuja-Kaduna road.”

Earlier, Omokri had, while responding to questions, told the people that the road being constructed is very durable. He said the roads are being constructed to last for over 50 years.

According to him, “…they (Contractor) started work on the Zuba end. Now, at the Zuba end, you’re going to see reinforced concrete. You’re going to see steel. And then, on top of that, more reinforced concrete and steel to make the road last for many years. Now, as we were coming, 44 kilometres into Kaduna, the road is smooth, which you guys saw.”

When asked why the construction is yet to get to some sections of the road, Omokri said “that is the part where the contractor hasn’t reached yet. I’m not going to come and lie and say it is perfect. So, the contractor hasn’t gotten there yet. Because it takes some time for the road to set. And they are building the road to last for 50 years.”

Meanwhile, in Kaduna, some residents expressed their opinion about the road. Leader of the group who received Omokri and also decorated him with a noble title in Kaduna said some years back, the Abuja-Kaduna road used to be very dangerous.

“Between 2015 to 2023, a lot of people suffered. But with the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you can see that there’s work going on, and very fast. And you can see that even on this lane, work is ongoing and the security apparatus is really doing well to ensure that everybody is going about his business.”