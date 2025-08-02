Abuja International Afrojazz Festival Expands Global Footprint at Jazz à Vienne

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Abuja International Afrojazz Festival has further cemented its place on the world jazz map following a significant appearance at the renowned Jazz à Vienne festival in France. Representing Nigeria and West Africa on this prestigious stage, Tosin Salako, Co-Director of the Abuja festival, joined an exclusive international delegation for the 2025 edition of the celebrated French jazz gathering.

Salako’s participation was made possible through the generous backing of the Institut Français du Nigeria and its parent body, the Institut Français in Paris. This milestone follows his earlier appearance at Jazz Ahead in Germany in April, where he also represented Nigeria’s burgeoning jazz scene. Notably, at Jazz à Vienne, Salako stood out as one of only four African delegates invited, alongside peers representing Asia, Australia, and South America — an achievement that highlights Nigeria’s growing presence in global jazz conversations.

While in France, Salako took part in a thought-provoking panel discussion that tackled the state of jazz music in Africa, with a particular focus on Nigeria. Speaking to an audience of international music professionals, he emphasized the wealth of untapped jazz talent across Nigeria and discussed the unique opportunities and challenges that come with nurturing and showcasing this talent on a global stage.

One of the landmark outcomes of this visit was the formalization of a new regional alliance among West African jazz festivals. The Abuja International Afrojazz Festival, the Cotonou Couleurs Jazz Festival (Benin), and the Togoville Jazz Festival (Togo) have now forged a strategic partnership designed to boost collaboration, share resources, and open up seamless touring circuits for artists across the region. By pooling their networks and expertise, the three festivals aim to strengthen West Africa’s position within the global jazz festival circuit, while offering artists greater visibility and audiences richer experiences.

Beyond the panel and festival alliance, the Abuja delegation, with vital support from the French Embassy and the Institut Français du Nigeria, engaged in a series of high-level meetings with prominent figures in France’s music industry. These included label executives, promoters, festival programmers, and artists. Early outcomes from these discussions are already reshaping the festival’s lineup. For instance, an acclaimed Paris-based artist of Senegalese heritage is now confirmed to perform at this year’s edition of the Abuja festival — a direct result of these international exchanges.

The outreach did not stop there. The Abuja festival team also connected with the Luxembourg Art Council and held discussions with the President of the European Jazz Network. These conversations focused on future cross-continental collaborations, residency programs, and joint performances — all geared towards expanding the reach of African jazz and creating more performance avenues for Nigerian artists in Europe.

With these new partnerships and opportunities, the Abuja International Afrojazz Festival is poised for its most ambitious edition yet. Organizers are already promising an unforgettable celebration of Afrojazz’s rich rhythms and vibrant culture. Music lovers can look forward to three days of immersive performances, cross-cultural collaborations, and world-class entertainment when the festival returns from November 20th to 22nd, 2025.

As Nigeria’s jazz community continues to step confidently onto the global stage, the Abuja International Afrojazz Festival remains at the forefront — creating pathways for local talent and deepening connections with audiences and partners around the world.