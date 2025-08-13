Abuja Groovy December 2025 Festival targets ₦11tn tourism boost for FCT

…Organisers say event will position Abuja as Nigeria’s premier year-end tourism hub

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The organisers of the Abuja Groovy December 2025 Festival have unveiled plans to generate an estimated ₦11 trillion in internally generated revenue (IGR) for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through tourism and cultural activities this December.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Chairman of the Groovy December Committee, Imoh Ebong, said the festival—slated for December 15 to 31—will transform Abuja into Nigeria’s foremost tourism and cultural destination, drawing both domestic and international visitors.

Flanked by brand ambassador and former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, and Programme Coordinator of Emerging Abuja, Dr. Kenneth Kalu, Ebong said the project goes beyond entertainment to create platforms for SMEs, promote cultural identity, and unlock Abuja’s tourism potential.

Planned highlights include a jazz festival, Afrobeats concerts, cultural showcases, water sports, car racing, fashion shows, food fairs, football tournaments, chess and snooker competitions, and the “Emerging Abuja Marketplace.” More than 70% of the events will be held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Ebong stressed that the initiative is part of the Emerging Abuja Programme, a KHL-powered project, working closely with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), state governments, federal agencies, and corporate partners. He urged stakeholders to sponsor events, noting that Abuja’s infrastructure, climate, and central location give it an edge over other cities for hosting large-scale tourism activities.

Programme Coordinator Kalu described the festival as “a tip of the iceberg” in a broader plan to reposition Abuja as a global tourism hub, revealing plans for a dedicated tourism city and the revival of attractions such as the Karishi Waterfalls.

Organisers say the Abuja Groovy December is designed to complement—not compete with—established festivals in Lagos and Calabar, building a stronger national tourism ecosystem capable of attracting over 20 million tourists annually within four years.