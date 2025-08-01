Abuja Air Safety under review as NAMA executes emergency drill

By Nnasom David

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Thursday carried out a simulation exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to test the country’s preparedness in responding to air emergencies.

NAMA said the exercise was conducted in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations and involved multiple agencies.

The Director of Air Traffic Services, represented by the Acting General Manager of Search and Rescue, Mr. Agoro Abayomi commended the agencies for their collaboration and dedication to aviation safety.

He said: “The exercise aimed to test the level of readiness, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and evaluate response strategies in the event of an aircraft emergency.

“The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), in collaboration with our esteemed partners across multiple agencies, reaffirms that the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft remains paramount and non-negotiable.”

According to him, “As we are all aware, aviation is unforgiving of errors. For this reason, exercises such as this are designed to test our level of readiness, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and evaluate our response strategies in the event of an aircraft emergency.”

He noted: “our overarching goal is clear: to ensure that, should a real-life incident occur, we are fully prepared to respond swiftly, effectively, and in a coordinated manner that saves lives and minimizes damage.

“This exercise is not merely a routine drill; it is a vital component of our collective commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and emergency preparedness in Nigeria.” – Director of Air Traffic Services”

Abayomi added that the exercise aimed to ensure that Nigeria is fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively in the event of an aircraft emergency.

“The exercise was deemed successful, but some gaps were identified that need to be addressed.

“The participating agencies will use the lessons learned from the exercise to improve their response strategies and enhance aviation safety in Nigeria. The participating agencies also demonstrated their commitment to aviation safety and their ability to work together seamlessly.”

The exercise, however simulated an aircraft crash emergency, and participating agencies responded promptly to the incident.

Participants at the simulated exercise includes: Nigerian Armed Forces, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Fire and Rescue Services, Medical Teams and Security Agencies.