Abosede Shafe launches inspiring children’s book ‘Amazing Me, Yes I Can!

In her latest stride towards shaping a brighter future for young Nigerians, renowned Media Strategist, Culture Curator, and Brand & Business Strategist Abosede Shafe has officially unveiled her newest project — a transformative children’s book titled “Amazing Me, Yes I Can!”



Far more than just a colourful storybook, Amazing Me, Yes I Can! is a tool for building character and confidence. The engaging narrative weaves lessons on self-worth, kindness, resilience, and goal-setting, offering young readers the life skills needed to dream boldly and pursue their ambitions.



“This book is a love letter to every child,” Abosede said during the launch. “It’s my way of telling them that no matter where they start, their potential is limitless.”



The book’s release is championed by the Oliviarose Initiative, a non-profit foundation founded by Abosede with a mission to uplift vulnerable communities across Nigeria. In a deliberate push for impact, the foundation will distribute copies to public schools nationwide, ensuring that children in underserved areas benefit from its empowering message.



All proceeds from the book will directly fund the “Adopt A Child Educational Initiative”, the flagship program of the Oliviarose Initiative. This project provides essential educational resources — including school uniforms, writing materials, and learning aids — to children who might otherwise be excluded from formal education.



Abosede’s passion for youth empowerment is evident in her professional journey. Currently serving as the Project Manager and Media Relations Lead for African Fashion Week Nigeria, she plays a central role in promoting African creativity on a global stage. She is also the project manager for the recently concluded Osun Creative SDG Forum, a youth-focused platform that blends culture, education, and sustainable development. Her outstanding contributions have earned her numerous recognitions, including a spot on the GLG PR Power List 2025: Rising Voices, proudly supported by The Guardian.



Her track record reflects a consistent blend of purpose and performance — from curating cultural experiences to driving social change. With the launch of Amazing Me, Yes I Can!, Abosede is not just telling children to believe in themselves; she is creating pathways for them to succeed.



Industry peers and education advocates have hailed the initiative as a timely intervention. “In a country where access to quality education remains a challenge, this kind of project is invaluable,” noted an education sector stakeholder at the launch event.



As she continues to merge passion with purpose, Abosede Shafe is proving that leadership is not only about influence but about impact — one child, one community, and one inspired future at a time.