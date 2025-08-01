Aboh monarch hails diaspora contributions, urges greater synergy for national Dev

2nd from left is chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa, 3rd left is the Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF , Senator George Akume while 4th from left is His Imperial Majesty, the Obi of Aboh , Dr Gregory Nnamdi Oputa 111 at the 2025 National Diaspora Day Summit at the presidential villa, Abuja

Abuja — The Obi of Aboh Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty Dr. Gregory Nnamdi Oputa III, has praised the contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to global development, urging stronger collaboration to harness their expertise and resources for the benefit of the nation.

Speaking as the keynote speaker and Special Guest of Honour at the 2025 National Diaspora Day celebration held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the revered monarch emphasized that diaspora Nigerians have become formidable forces in various sectors including healthcare, education, business, energy, and global policy formulation.

The event, organized by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), was themed “Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora Towards National Development.” President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging the talents of diaspora citizens to drive national growth.

President Tinubu noted that many Nigerians living abroad are highly respected professionals and entrepreneurs with strong footprints in the global economy and urged for strategic engagement to tap into their potential.

In his address, Dr. Oputa III, who described himself as a “foremost diasporan” who returned from the United States to serve his people, called for deeper synergy, unwavering commitment, and organized efforts among diaspora communities to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

According to the monarch, diaspora resources, if pooled through direct foreign investments and coordinated remittances, can be channeled into vital projects such as road construction, healthcare infrastructure, schools, and other social amenities critical to improving the lives of Nigerians.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Aboh traditional ruler held strategic discussions with top government officials and international diplomats. These included the SGF, Senator Akume, on strengthening national cohesion and building robust diaspora relations, as well as the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Gill Lever OBE, on educational exchanges and UK-Nigeria diaspora initiatives.

Dr. Oputa III also seized the opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of Aboh Kingdom, advocating for the role of traditional institutions in modern governance and national unity.

He lauded NIDCOM Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for her unrelenting efforts in bridging the gap between Nigeria and its diaspora communities, describing her as a patriotic leader and a bridge builder.

The National Diaspora Day is an annual event that recognizes the immense contributions of Nigerians living abroad and serves as a platform for strengthening ties between the diaspora and their homeland.