Abia North 2027: APC chieftain urges Oko Chukwu to back Senator Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Edward Kalu Okocha, has commended the immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, on his recent defection to the ruling Labour Party, but urged him not to seek the Abia North Senatorial seat in 2027.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Ameke Abiriba, Okocha described Oko Chukwu’s defection as a bold and strategic step, noting that his decision to join Governor Alex Otti’s Labour Party underscores his commitment to the progress of Abia State and Abia North Senatorial Zone in particular.

He, however, cautioned the former Deputy Governor against allowing the excitement of his new political chapter to push him into contesting the Senate seat, stressing that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has already positioned Abia North favourably through quality representation and seniority in the National Assembly.

“Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been doing an outstanding job in the Senate, bringing meaningful projects and empowerment to our zone. His legislative experience and seniority make him a strong contender for principal positions, including the Senate Presidency, which would be a game-changer for our people,” Okocha stated.

The APC chieftain drew from political history, recalling how he supported Oko Chukwu’s third-term bid in the Abia State House of Assembly in 2010, despite opposition from some quarters. According to him, that strategic decision later paid off as Oko Chukwu went on to facilitate key projects such as the skill acquisition centre in Abiriba and eventually rose to the position of Deputy Governor.

“This same strategic thinking is needed today. As we look towards 2027, Abia North stands to benefit more by rallying round Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for re-election, thereby positioning him for greater responsibilities in the Senate. That is the path to unlocking more development and opportunities for our people,” Okocha added.

While congratulating Oko Chukwu once again, Okocha appealed to him to prioritise the collective progress of Abia North Senatorial Zone by supporting Senator Kalu’s re-election bid in 2027.