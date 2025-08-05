Abia approves 6-month maternity leaves for nursing mothers, 3 weeks for fathers

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

. Preaches exclusive breastfeeding

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Abia State Government has approved six months of paid maternity leave for nursing mothers and three weeks for nursing fathers.

Wife of the Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti who made the announcement Tuesday in her speech at the World Breastfeeding week held at the Abia State Children’s Specialist Hospital Umuahia, said the measure was part of the deliberate efforts of the state to promote exclusive breastfeeding.

She also said it was to enable couples bond with their new babies and promote peace and harmony in the home.

Mrs Otti advised fathers to ensure they use the leave to stay home and assist their wives in some domestic chores to enable their wives concentrate fully on the babies.

The Abia First Lady, restated the commitment of the state government to promote mother-friendly workplace policies including establishment of creches at both public and private centers.

She encouraged nursing mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding due to its numerous health and economic benefits.

” Breastfeeding is nature’s way of giving optimal nutrition and care to children, it is a beautiful role of women in every society, a vital aspect of motherhood that provides numerous benefits for both mothers and babies”, Mrs Otti said.

The Governor’s wife who earlier unveiled a creche built at the State High Court headquarters Umuahia, said another cretch at the workers’ state secretariat at Ogurube layout.

She said she “personally provided the furnishings and equipment for the cretch at the high court to ensure that the space is not just functional , but welcoming, safe and nurturing for the children.”

Mrs Otti gave this year’s theme of World Breastfeeding Week as: “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems”, adding that the focus is on environment and climate change.

The First Lady said that “when breastfeeding is protected, promoted and supported, a sustainable environment is created and will help mitigate climate change impacts.”

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, said “breastfeeding is a shared responsibility” of society, and enjoined everyone to support exclusive breastfeeding.

According to him exclusive breastfeeding should be encouraged because nutrition begins at cradle, emphasing that breast milk contains every nutrient needed by the baby.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Kalu Ulu Kalu, regretted that many nursing mothers are not complying with exclusive breastfeeding despite its numerous benefits.

“It’s disheartening that despite the numerous benefits of breast milk and breastfeeding, many mothers still do not embrace this initiative and best child survival strategy”.

He said that the state was committed to promoting exclusive breastfeeding through various initiatives including health workers training, community engagement.