AbdulRazaq visits Babanla, other communities as new security deployments boost public safety

…We commend your actions to restore peace, Oba tells Gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend toured communities in Ifelodun to reassure the people of government’s commitment to strengthen public safety and economic activities.

In Babanla, as in Oke-ode, where he touched down, Governor Abdulrazaq commended the community folks and security forces for standing firm.

He commiserated with families who lost dear ones, reassuring them of sustained efforts to prevent further security breaches and pledging social safety supports for those affected in the recent incident.

The Governor was received in Babanla by the Oba of Babanla, Oba Aliyu Adegboyega Yusuf Arojojoye ll, and his chiefs.

On the Governor’s entourage were the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins; Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo; and Senior Special Assistant on Security Muyideen Aliyu. The Chairman of Ifelodun, Hon. Femi Yusuf also joined the trip to the community.

“We are here in Babanla today to commiserate with you over the recent incident. We reassure you and other communities and our people that we will ensure this doesn’t happen again. It is a sad incident which we are working hard to curtail,” the Governor said.

“You can see that the security commanders are also here, and you have seen activities (return to normalcy) over the past one week or two.

“It had never happened like this before. Obviously, there has been pressure on those criminal non-state actors in other regions. And that has forced them into this peaceful location. But surely they will be flushed out of this area.”

AbdulRazaq expressed satisfaction with the return of calmness to the areas, saying: “We will make sure everything is in order and you live in peace.”

The Governor said he has directed the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) to extend support to the affected persons.

Oba Aliyu appreciated the Governor for the visit, and commended him and the federal government for their efforts to restore normalcy in the community and environs.

He said the attack in Babanla resulted in snatching of nine motorcycles, food items, and phones.

“I wish to thank Your Excellency profoundly for this on-the-spot assessment of the aftermath of the events. We especially appreciate Your Excellency for all the actions to guarantee peace and security of the state in general and this community in particular,” the monarch said.

He appealed to the government to consider putting the massive land in Babanla into use for economic benefits.

“It is our strong belief that putting these wide expanses of land into use will not only boost the economy of the state and provide massive employment, but also help flush out and deny the criminals of any hiding places,” the monarch said.