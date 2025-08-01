Abducted Ondo farmers regain freedom after paying N5m ransom

The seven farmers kidnapped in their farmland at Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday have regained freedom.

The victims were working on their farms when gunmen launched an attack and whisked them away.

A relative of one of the abductees, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the seven farmers were released on Wednesday night after spending five days in captivity.

“I’m happy to tell you that the kidnappers released all seven farmers on Wednesday night. They are back to their families.

“I want to let you know that when the kidnappers demanded ransom, which was N100 million initially before it was reduced to N20 million, we were only able to raise N5 million.

“They were released in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti, on Wednesday night after collecting the N5 million and food items.

“The victims are now in the hospital for medical attention,” he said.

Efforts by NAN to speak with the state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, were unsuccessful, as calls to his cell phone were not answered.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, simply said, “I’m not aware of their release.” (NAN)