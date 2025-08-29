99 Nigerian students shine at Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards

By Esther Onyegbula & Janice Uduogu

Nigeria has recorded another milestone in global education as 99 students emerged winners at the 2025 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, organised by Cambridge International and the British Council in Lagos.

The awards celebrate top-performing students who excelled in Cambridge examinations, with 16 Nigerian students emerging best in the world in their respective subjects.

Regional Exams Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at the British Council, Mr. Deep Adhikari, said the feat underscores Nigeria’s strong culture of investment in education by parents and schools.

“These awards are not just about certificates, they are a celebration of excellence that makes Nigeria proud,” he stated. “Some of these candidates are not just the best in the country, but the best globally, and that shows the seriousness Nigerian parents attach to education.”

Director of Examinations for the British Council in Nigeria, Mr. Eyitayo Akanji, noted that the recognition opens doors for students to gain scholarships and admissions into leading universities, including Ivy League institutions.

“Beyond celebrating excellence, this platform inspires other students to aim higher. Historically, awardees have secured state scholarships in Nigeria and full tuition opportunities abroad,” he explained.

On Cambridge’s future plans, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Juan Visser, disclosed that digital examinations will soon become more prominent, though paper-based options will remain available in Africa due to limited IT infrastructure.

“Digital exams are being piloted, but human oversight will remain central to grading. What matters most is equipping learners with critical thinking skills essential for higher education and the workplace,” he added.

The British Council also emphasised its partnerships with over 400 schools in Nigeria, as well as with government bodies such as JAMB and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, to strengthen educational standards nationwide.

Deputy Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Mrs. Chilufya Besa, stressed that the awards prove Nigeria can compete globally.

“For some of the students to achieve the highest marks worldwide, it is clear evidence of the quality of education here and the resilience of our learners,” she said.

Deputy Director of Education at Greensprings School, Lagos, Mrs. Feyi Ojugo, described the recognition as a catalyst for other students to push harder.

“To have about 16 Nigerian students named top in the world says a lot about the quality of teaching and the resilience of learners,” she said.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards are held annually to recognise exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations taken by students across the globe.