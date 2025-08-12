82 Division probes soldiers, civilians clash in Nsukka

The Headquarters of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army says that it is currently probing a recent clash between soldiers and civilians along Nsukka-Igbo Eze South Road within Enugu State.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ayeni said that the Division had taken note of a recent social media video of an encounter between its personnel deployed in the Igbo-Eze South Local Government and civilians along the Nsukka-Igbo Eze South Road.

According to him, the incident occurred during a routine security check.

He said, “While such checks are crucial to enhancing security, the Division takes all reports of misconduct by its personnel seriously.

“Accordingly, a thorough investigation has been instituted to establish the facts surrounding the incident and the outcome will be made public.

“It is pertinent to add that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with military regulations if the personnel are established guilty.”

He reassured members of the public of the division’s constitutional mandate as well as strict adherence to the existing Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct.

“The Division remains committed to transparency and accountability in its operations for the fostering of positive civil-military relations.

“We, therefore, appreciate the public’s vigilance and the media’s role in bringing the issue to our attention,” he said.

Vanguard News