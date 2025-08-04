7,798 arrested over fake number plates in first half of 2025 – NOA

FRSC set to go after vehicles with fake number plates and NANS tags.

…says 290,887 traffic offenders apprehended nationwide

By Favour Ulebor & Favour Jileni, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has revealed that 7,798 persons were apprehended within just two months for using fake and unauthorised number plates in the first half of 2025, from January to June.

Director-General of the NOA, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this on Monday during a national joint security press briefing held at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

This came as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) intensified its operations nationwide to reduce road traffic crashes and enhance public safety through joint task force patrols and targeted enforcement.

He said, “In the first half of 2025, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) intensified its nationwide operations to reduce road traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries through targeted interventions. These included joint task force patrols to curb the scooping of petroleum products from fallen tankers, enforcement against vehicle overloading, operations to remove fake and unauthorised number plates, and special campaigns to prevent tanker-related crashes.

“As a result of these efforts, Corps operatives arrested 290,887 traffic offenders for committing 319,798 offences, marking a 16% increase in arrests and a 14.9% rise in total offences booked compared to the same period in 2024.

“Notably, within just two months of launching the operation against fake and unauthorized number plates, 7,798 violators were apprehended. This initiative was aimed at curbing crimes involving unidentified vehicles and improving national security.

“In the area of rescue and emergency services, the Corps responded to 5,281 road traffic crashes nationwide. These incidents involved 39,793 individuals, resulting in 2,838 fatalities and injuries to 17,818 people. When compared to data from the same period in 2024, these figures reflect a 3.9% increase in crashes, 2.2% rise in fatalities, 9.3% increase in injuries, and an 8.9% uptick in total persons involved,” he said.

Highlighting reports from other security and enforcement agencies, Issa-Onilu added that a total of 326 police operations led to 2,109 arrests and the rescue of 175 kidnap victims, while 78 terrorists were neutralized and six arms trafficking rings dismantled.

In the fight against drug abuse, the NDLEA conducted 1,572 raids and recovered 2.9 million kg of cannabis, 520 kg of tramadol, and 7.35 kg of methamphetamine.

Additionally, 12 AK-47 rifles, 2 general-purpose machine guns (GPMGs), and over 2,200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“From the North-East to the Niger Delta, our security forces are reclaiming the peace, one operation at a time. Nigeria is fighting back decisively and collaboratively,” the NOA DG stated.

He called on citizens to support security agencies by reporting threats and avoiding the spread of unverified information.

On migration control, Issa-Onilu said 82 victims of human trafficking were rescued, 495 Nigerians repatriated, and 214 citizens returned from Niger Republic.

A total of 110 Nigerians were deported from Saudi Arabia over visa violations.

He noted that “Our borders are no longer gateways to crime. They are now barriers to exploitation and trafficking.”

In the protection of critical infrastructure, the NSCDC dismantled 12 illegal refineries, busted three illegal mining gangs, and seized seven oil theft trucks.

The Navy also confiscated stolen petroleum products worth N752.2 million, while the Federal Fire Service (FFS) saved N319.5 billion in fire-related disasters and improved its response time by 33%.

Stating the government position and call to action, Lanre said, “Protecting Oil pipelines, roads , power lines and mines is not just security; it’s economic survival. Through surveillance and arrests, Nigeria is regaining control over its strategic assests.

“Every drop of stolen oil, every illegal refinery, and every tampered railway track is an attack on our economy. We must defend our national infrastructure as we defend our homes,” he said.

He also disclosed that NEMA supported flood victims and rescued Boko Haram captives in more than 15 states.

According to him, the ICPC organized 352 anti-corruption outreach events, reaching over 209,000 citizens.

Speaking on the development, he said “We are not just securing Nigeria; we are rebuilding it with values, compassion, and vigilance”.

The report further revealed that N21 billion and $1 million were recovered by the ICPC, while the Nigeria Correctional Service rehabilitated 15,000 inmates, with 800 of them now enrolled in universities.