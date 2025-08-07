7 Best AI Essay Writers You Should Try in 2025

Recently, we were able to spot differences in the academic industry, especially when it relates to writing. We see that students and teachers more and more rely on AI tools that allow them to generate essays, reports, term papers, capstone projects, and other types of writing. Even vast and v oluminous works like dissertations.

Our article aims to provide clear, balanced information that will help anyone who is interested in integrating AI into their routine to decide which tool suits their needs in 2025.

In this overview, you will learn more about the 7 best AI essay writers of 2025 that were evaluated according to several criteria. These characteristics include quality, ability to copy human tone of voice, avoid AI detection, level of formatting, ease of use, and following academic integrity. Each of the overviewed platforms is presented with a summary that includes a brief overview, pros, cons, and pricing information, if it is available.

# Tool Best for Summary 1 WriteMyEssay.ai Academic papers creation Generates almost undetectable essays in all academic formats that sound human like 2 EssayFlow.ai Generating essays in multiple languages A built-in AI detection tool allows to ensure the text is unique 3 Jenni.ai Outlining and paraphrasing Helps to create great structure and adjust the tone of voice according to the task 4 Writeless.ai Quick basic essays Easy navigation, fast results, and good formatting 5 PerfectEssayWriter.ai Multitasking work Offers 25+ tools for different purposes including rewording, editing, and plagiarism check 6 Aithor.com Drafting and structuring Comes up with first drafts that need to be updated 7 Yomu.ai Rewording and polishing drafts Allows effectively paraphrase basic texts

1. WriteMyEssay.ai

WriteMyEssay.ai is a relatively new market player that has already gained a good reputation. The tool positions itself as an academic AI essay writer that generates formatted papers in different styles, including APA, MLA, or Chicago. It claims to produce undetectable text that easily bypasses all existing AI detection tools and delivers essays written in a natural, human-like tone of voice.

Pros

Full support for academic citation styles and automatic referencing.

Fast speed. Can produce multi-page essays in several minutes.

Designed for creating undetectable AI outputs that can sound very close to the student’s tone of voice.

Helpful for non-native English speakers as a great tool for writing correct texts.

Cons

Some user reports are skeptical about essays that may not meet expectations because they are too generic.

Limited customization options. Only a few settings can allow adjusting the tone of voice or content.

Price transparency is low. Core features may require a paid subscription.

Don’t offer the chat option, so it’s impossible to ask clarifying questions or have a dialogue (like in ChatGPT)

Pricing

WriteMyEssay.ai offers free access that, after its extension, will be followed by a paid version. The package rate starts with $15 per month. Getting access to extended formatting features is only possible in premium versions, so if you decide to regularly use this tool, purchasing a premium package will be a must.

2. EssayFlow.ai

EssayFlow.ai claims to be an undetectable AI essay writer that is designed to produce human-like and plagiarism-free essays that can pass any detection tools like GPTZero, Turnitin, and others. The tool offers a rare option that is the possibility to review the generated outputs step by step.

Pros

Undetectable mode is claimed to bypass AI detection systems and produce texts with a human-like sound.

The tool is trained on millions of academic essays written by humans that include high-quality and high-rated ones.

Generates outlines, drafts, and final versions of papers with an option to review them step-by-step.

Supports over fifty languages and includes a built-in AI detection tool.

Cons

Trustpilot reviews sound questionable, more of a 50-50 quality level, according to users’ feedback. An average rating is around 3 out of 5, which is a sign of some dissatisfaction.

Undetectability claims seem more of a marketing-focused statement; the real-world effectiveness may vary.

Free mode has serious limitations, and at the same time, the pricing is not exposed.

Pricing

EssayFlow.ai offers a free plan with only basic capabilities. Users who require using advanced features, like language support and reports of AI detection, require a premium version, but details aren’t fully transparent. It’s recommended to consider all pros and cons before purchasing a paid plan.

3. Jenni.ai

Jenni.ai is marketed as an effective AI writing assistant that is perfect for both academic and content writing. The tool offers different suggestions for structure and types of content, diverse outlines, styles of citations, and different tone of voice. It can also rewrite the text according to a required tone. At the same time, the reviews about this tool are mixed because, in the scope of essay writing, some functions seem to be better only for drafting, not for creating a complete final version of an essay.

Pros

Useful as an academic style writing assistant that can generate citations.

Supports outline creation and structuring for essays and other types of academic papers.

It is a good choice for paraphrasing and rewriting text to improve originality.

Supports multiple languages and is good at assisting in research.

Cons

Several reviews describe Jenni.ai as a below-standard tool that is limited when it comes to actual and relatable citations.

The tool may produce text that does not follow the original brief and produce inaccurate references.

It’s considered a bit overpriced compared to other academic AI writing tools.

Pricing

Jenni.ai provides a free version with only a few basic features. If you need more advanced features like citation and writing, you’ll need a premium plan. No detailed pricing is visible for now.

4. Writeless.ai

Writeless.ai is a relatively new player in the AI essay writing market, which has drawn attention because of ambitious promises. The tool offers automated essay generation with minimal user input. The platform promotes itself as being able to create structured academic texts with proper formatting and originality detection. According to Trustpilot, the average rating is 3.2 out of 5, based on more than twenty reviews.

Pros

The light and minimalistic interface is easy to navigate.

Supports basic structure building and formatting.

Designed for short assignments and quick drafts.

Claims to generate real academic citations in APA, MLA, Chicago, and Harvard formats.

Includes an AI detector to ensure originality and bypass AI detection tools.

Cons

Still too new and lacks comprehensive user feedback or academic validation.

Trustpilot reviews are mixed, ranging from “fantastic” to “word salad.” Around 41% of reviews are 1-star.

Limited information on citation accuracy, AI detection bypass success, or essay quality.

No clear pricing available. There may be limitations hidden behind subscriptions or unclear upsell practices.

Pricing

Not transparently disclosed. A free trial or basic tier might be available, but users are advised to test carefully before committing to any paid plan.

5. PerfectEssayWriter.ai

PerfectEssayWriter.ai is an AI-powered writing assistant created for students and professional writers who need to generate high-quality, plagiarism-free academic papers. It supports the whole writing process from idea generation to final edits, offering a broad range of tools to enhance productivity and polish.

Pros

Provides access to 25+ tools covering brainstorming, drafting, rewriting, plagiarism checking, and referencing.

Supports major academic citation styles, including APA, MLA, Chicago, Harvard, and more.

Built-in plagiarism and AI detection tools help ensure originality.

Fast content generation with good contextual awareness.

Minimal grammar and spelling issues out of the box.

Clean, user-friendly interface with helpful customization options.

Cons

The generated writing may sound generic and lack a unique voice.

Context understanding is sometimes shallow or inconsistent.

Users may become too reliant on AI-generated ideas, reducing personal input.

The free plan is limited to 1,500 words per month and lacks advanced formatting or citation tools.

The free trial only covers 1,500 words monthly.

Grammar correction features are basic at the free level.

Pricing

The paid plan’s price starts at $9.99 per month, offering 10,000 words, research help, export options (Word, PDF), and extended access to features.

6. Aithor.com

Aithor.com presents itself as an academic writing tool offering basic support for essays, citations, and structure. However, it’s not widely reviewed or ranked among the top AI writing tools. It combines a general GPT interface functionality with a few academic options layered on top. It may help with early drafts or essay outlines, but it lacks sophistication in style or output quality.

Pros

Includes a citation generator and table of contents builder.

Multilingual support is available for non-English speaking users.

It has a simple interface and is beginner-friendly.

It can be used for basic essay structure or brainstorming.

Cons

Texts are often too generic, poorly aligned with the prompt, or factually weak.

Lacks advanced customization options for tone, level, or referencing style.

Claims about undetectability don’t hold up in independent tests.

Mixed reviews, some rate it 3/5, others closer to 4/5.

Pricing

The pricing structure is unclear. Some sources mention subscriptions starting around $24.99 per month, but this varies. A free plan may exist, but it is extremely limited in features and output volume.

7. Yomu.ai

Yomu.ai is a lesser-known AI essay writer branded as an academic companion. While it hasn’t appeared in most comparison lists, its official website claims that it supports outlining, citations, rewriting, and plagiarism checking. It’s positioned more as a smart assistant than a fully automated essay generator.

Pros

Offers sentence/paragraph autocomplete using AI.

Built-in citation tool supports APA, MLA, Chicago, Harvard, and more.

Includes plagiarism checker for originality assurance.

Allows paraphrasing, shortening, and creating visual elements like tables.

Clean, intuitive interface, easy to use.

Cons

No independent reviews or academic validation available.

Customization may be limited; it lacks offline or real-time editing support.

Still quite invisible to the wider writing tool community.

Pricing

Pricing details are not transparently listed. While the tool seems to follow a paid model, there’s no clear info on subscription plans or free trial limits. Testing via trial usage is recommended before serious use.

How We Evaluate and Rank AI Essay Writers

When we review AI essay writers, we test them to find out all the pros and cons. Our methods include several stages.

First, we check how easy it is to navigate the platform. We start with sign-up and check how clearly the tool explains its use. For example, some tools come up with a promising concept, but then it doesn’t work.

Then we dive into the actual process of generating texts. We provide the tool with different prompts to estimate the relevance of the generated content and whether the tone aligns with the task.

We also check the output for originality. If we spot generic, robotic texts, the tool loses points.

Citation features matter too. We ensure the tool works well with basic academic formatting styles, such as APA, MLA, and Chicago. We also check whether the instrument provides actual source links.

Finally, we test the level of customization of the generated texts. It’s important to be able to adjust the text and add an individual author’s points.

How to Choose the Right AI Essay Writer

Choosing the right tool depends directly on your specific needs. Factors like your academic level, subject, and your teacher’s approach will influence which features you should prioritize.

If following academic standards and citation styles like APA, MLA, or Chicago are important, tools like WriteMyEssay.ai and EssayFlow.ai will fit better for your tasks.

If avoiding AI detection is critical, prioritize platforms positioning themselves as undetectable, such as WriteMyEssay.ai. However, always verify outputs with external AI checkers.

For deeper customization, Jenni.ai offers more control over tone of voice and essay outlining, allowing you to supervise the final result more closely.

Trust and transparency matter. Choose platforms with many independent reviews on trusted sites like Trustpilot, clear pricing, and responsive customer support. Avoid those without clear feedback or opaque pricing.

Take advantage of free trials to test tools for quality, coherence, and suitability before committing to premium plans.

Use AI as an assistant, not a replacement. Always edit generated content with your personal insights, verify facts, and check sources. Avoid over-reliance on AI writing tools.

Use Cases

AI essay writers in 2025 serve a variety of student needs. They help overcome writer’s block and reduce anxiety about starting a paper. Many use them as assistants to generate outlines and first drafts quickly.

These tools are especially useful for non-native English speakers, enabling them to produce fluent, clear academic texts that sound natural and engaging. Students facing tight deadlines rely on AI to speed up their workflow and meet submission requirements.

Moreover, AI essay writers can support learning by providing clear essay structures and explaining the purpose of different sections. They also guide on how to apply various citation formats correctly.

Finally, these tools help students practice formatting and organizing their work before adding personal insights and final refinements.

AI writing tools really do make student life easier, especially when it comes to essays. If you follow the rules of academic integrity and don’t violate any rules, you can enjoy the following advantages of AI tools:

High speed

You just give it a prompt, and within a few minutes, you already have a full outline or even a solid draft to work with. That saves so much time and energy, especially if you’re stuck or running on a deadline.

Clarity

AI tools usually structure things pretty well. The paragraphs flow logically, the grammar’s mostly fine, and everything looks more put together. Even if the ideas are basic, it’s way easier to start from something that’s already in a readable format.

Effective citations

Arranging references and citations is another bonus. Tools like WriteMyEssay or EssayFlow can auto-generate reference lists, format your sources correctly, and do all the boring formatting work for you. Imagine how this feature can save you hours.

Language support

Many non-native English speakers adore AI tools. If English isn’t your strongest skill, this kind of support is a game-changer. You can get something that sounds fluent, even if you wouldn’t know how to write it that way yourself. Then you can just rephrase the text and add your tone of voice.

Inspiration and ideas

AI instruments are also super helpful for overcoming writer’s block. You can use it to brainstorm, build an outline, generate a thesis, or just get started with several initial sentences when you’re stuck staring at the blank screen.

Learning help

You can learn new things thanks to modern AI writing tools. By analyzing the AI output, you can gain a better understanding of how academic writing works: the tone, how to build strong arguments, and how to structure introductions and conclusions correctly. It’s a good starting point to get clarification on complicated topics.

Adaptivity

AI tools are very flexible; you can easily adapt the tool depending on the discipline and topic. You can use AI for basically any academic subject: history, business, psychology, nursing, and so on, and any type of essay: descriptive, persuasive, analytical, argumentative, narrative, and others.

However, there are a lot of benefits, but one must still maintain academic integrity. It’s important to remember it’s still a tool that’s not supposed to replace you. You need to fact-check the information in outputs, you need to add your own thoughts, and you should still be the one controlling the tone and the context. That’s what keeps writing personal, meaningful, and ensures following academic standards.

Final Thoughts

In 2025, AI writing tools will have become a lot more effective and advanced. Some of them are focused on being as undetectable as possible, some are more about guiding you through the writing process step-by-step.

WriteMyEssay.ai and EssayFlow.ai are probably the most solid ones right now, especially when it comes to academic structure and staying under AI detection radars. Jenni.ai can also be helpful if you want something that gives you feedback and suggestions during the process, though results aren’t always consistent.

Other tools like Writeless.ai, Aithor.com, Yomu.ai, and PerfectEssayWriter.ai haven’t shared enough information about them yet, so if you try them, do it with caution and don’t rush to a paid version.

In the end, just choose the tool that seems transparent, gives proper citation support, and lets you customize your output. AI is a powerful technology, but it works best when you use it smartly. Combine its abilities with your own voice and ideas, and you’ll get the result, the writing that actually sounds unique and contains your opinion.

FAQ

Not if you use it the right way. The draft the AI gives you should always be improved with your own thoughts, facts should be checked, and sources should be properly cited. Every university has its own policy, so if needed, just be honest about using AI tools and following the existing rules.

Not really. They can help with structure and ideas, but they don’t think for you. They won’t give you your unique perspective or argument. It’s more of a starting point, and you still need to come up with unique ideas and thoughts by yourself.

Some advanced platforms are built to avoid getting detected, but don’t give you a 100% guarantee. Hence, if you do not rephrase and rework a generated text, you’re not safe. AI detectors keep changing, so it’s better not to rely on any promises; always check and adjust the final version of a writing by yourself.

Are citation styles like APA, MLA, and Chicago supported correctly?

Yes, but only on a few sites. For example, platforms like WriteMyEssay and EssayFlow support major academic formatting styles and arrange references well. Some other tools might not be as reliable and make mistakes in citations, so always double-check.

Are there free versions?

Most tools offer a free trial or limited free use. For example, 10,000 words per month. But to access the full range of features, you’ll need to pay. You had better try a few during the trial phase to see which one gives the quality you need before subscribing.