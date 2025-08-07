7.4m out of school as Boys Champions warns of crisis

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — More than 7.4 million Nigerian boys are out of school, according to UNICEF, a situation youth advocates warn could trigger a looming social crisis for the country.

The warning was raised at the 2nd Annual International Conference of the Faculty of Education, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja.

Presenting a paper titled ‘The State of Nigerian Men: Solution-Based Strategies for Sustainable Change’, Rosemary Akpoga Emmanuel, who represented Boys Champions, an initiative of The People’s Project for Social and Climate Justice, outlined troubling realities.

She noted that men’s life expectancy remains lower than women’s, adult male mortality is higher, and men are six times more likely to die by suicide.

She further explained that cultural pressures, unemployment, and fatherlessness fuel cycles of neglect and violence.

“When men struggle, boys inherit those struggles. But when men thrive, boys thrive,” she said.

Prof. Bamikole Ogunleye, Dean of the Faculty of Education at NOUN, described the presentation as both timely and urgent, pledging that academics would work together to support the boy child.

Other speakers at the session warned that the continued neglect of men and boys carries serious consequences, including rising insecurity, broken family structures, and stalled national development.

Boys Champions also disclosed that it has launched engagement platforms such as a podcast and a radio show to expand conversations on men’s mental health, gender equality, and responsible masculinity.

In addition, the group announced plans to host a Hackathon at NOUN, aimed at encouraging young researchers and strengthening lifelong learning opportunities.

Representatives of Boys Champions and The People’s Project for Social and Climate Justice at the event included Richard Omeje (Project Officer), Rosemary Akpoga Emmanuel (Digital Media and Communications Officer), Praise Wilberforce (Executive Assistant to the CEO), Zeenat Yentaze Adamu (Finance Officer), and Dora Ifeoma (Programmes Intern).