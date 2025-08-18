69,376 Nigerians pre-register in 7 hours as INEC opens CVR portal

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced that a total of 69,376 Nigerians pre-registered online within the first seven hours of its nationwide Continuous Voter Registration CVR, which commenced on Monday, August 18, 2025.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the CVR portal went live at 8:30am and by 3:30pm, tens of thousands of citizens had already signed up.

Of the figure recorded so far, 33,803 (48.7%) are male while 35,573 (51.3%) are female.

INEC added that young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 years account for 48,033 (69.2%) of the new registrations.

Olumekun explained that the registration portal — cvr.inecnigeria.org — will remain open round the clock throughout the exercise.

He also revealed that INEC will commence the in-person registration option on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the Commission’s 811 State and Local Government offices nationwide. The exercise will run from 9am to 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

“This will enable those who prefer the in-person option to register and for the online pre-registrants to complete their registration,” Olumekun said, adding that both options will run simultaneously throughout the CVR period.

The Commission noted that from next week, it will provide weekly updates on the exercise, with a breakdown by state, gender, age, occupation and disability.

INEC reminded the public that voter registration is strictly for Nigerian citizens who are at least 18 years old and have not previously registered.

It also warned that double or multiple registrations are illegal, but assured that transfers of voter details across states or within the Federal Capital Territory, as well as replacement of lost or damaged voter cards, would be permitted during the CVR.