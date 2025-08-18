65th NBA Conference: NSITF boss, Faleye speaks on social insurance to lawyers 

The Nigerian Bar Association logo.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — MANAGING Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barr. Olúwaṣeu Faleye, is expected to be the lead speaker at the breakout session lV at the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA 65th annual conference holding in Enugu from Monday 25th August.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Corporate Affairs department of the Fund, Monday.

The statement signed by Alexandra Mede, head Corporate Affairs NSITF, stated that Faleye, a seasoned administrator and advocate of employee welfare, will share his expertise on the role of lawyers as social change agents in ensuring compliance with the Employees’ Compensation Act, ECA and advancing the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS.

The statement explained that the session titled “Enhancing Workplace Safety and Social Protection: The Role of the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010”, aims to deepen legal practitioners’ understanding of the ECA, address implementation challenges, and highlight the critical role of lawyers in strengthening workplace safety and social protection in Nigeria.

The NSITF boss is hailed by stakeholders for turning around the Fund in just a year in office attracting commendations from both President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.