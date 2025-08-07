63 trafficked Benue indigenes successfully rescued from traffickers – PSA Anundu

Anundu

…says 16 suspects arrested

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 63 trafficked Benue indigenes have been successfully rescued from traffickers and reunited with their families in the last one year.

The period also witnessed the arrest of 16 suspects some of who are still being investigated with seven of them already convicted by the courts.

The feat was collaboratively achieved by the office of the Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to the Governor of Benue State on Human Trafficking and Child Labour, HTCL, the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Immigration Service, International Organisations and various Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

The PSA to the Governor of Benue State on HTCL, Emmanuel Anundu who made the disclosure Thursday while briefing the media to mark his one year in office commended Governor Hyacinth for his unwavering commitment to eradicate the menace of trafficking especially with the creation of the human trafficking and child labour office.

Anundu who blamed the quest for quick wealth without regards for human life for the trafficking menace in the society noted

that through the collaboration of his office and relevant stakeholders “in the last one year we were able to rescue 63 trafficked victims, and about 16 suspects are being investigated while seven have already been convicted.”

He emphasised that the collaborations and interventions brought about notable and remarkable reduction in human trafficking incidents in the past one year “as evidenced in the recent ranking in Global Human Trafficking Index which brought it down in the state from 13.2 to 12.0 percent.”

He identified working collaboration with relevant stakeholders including the Nigeria Immigration Services, the Police and the media as being instrumental in the campaign and rescue of victims of trafficking in the state.

He also noted “the conduct of routine inspection across motor parks in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State during festivities and the escalated of the repartition of Benue victims from various African countries including Mali, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Chad, and Niger, facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration, IOM,” as factors accounting for the success achieved in the state.

The PSA listed the coordinated rescue of two young girls trafficked from Benue State to Lagos, the arrest of a man who lured ladies into pornography, the arrest of an alleged female trafficker in Masaka, Nasarawa state and rescue of Tiley Gyado College girls from alleged traffickers who intended to send them to Libya for commercial sex as some of the notable achievements recorded by his office and its partners in the last one year.

He lauded the efforts of Benue State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking as well as all religious and traditional leaders for their various support in the campaign against human trafficking in the state.

While assuring to intensify the campaign and also sustain the achievements, Mr. Anundu stated that Governor Alia had also designed programmes to integrate the rescued victims into the society and have them return to school or get fully engaged in vocational training.