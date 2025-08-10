500 global investors converge on Abuja for business investment expo

… Wike is chief host

By Adesina Wahab

Over 500 high-level participants from 40 countries are set to attend this year’s Abuja Business Investment Expo.

Convened by the Abuja Investment Company Limited, AICL with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike as chief host, the high-level event holds from October 22 to 25, 2025 at President Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The annual gathering which will feature top government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, diplomats, financiers and innovators within and outside the country, will also showcase the investment opportunities in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the sub-nationals and other emerging markets.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Sustainable Growth: Unlocking Potential in Emerging Markets,” highlights the critical importance of innovative and inclusive approaches to economic development.

It will also feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, business matchmaking sessions, stimulating debates and interactive networking opportunities that will make a lasting impression on attendees.

The Expo is part of a broader vision of the Minister of the FCT to reposition Abuja as a global investment hub, foster sustainable urban development, and drive economic diversification through strategic partnerships and private sector engagement.

According to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AICL, Dr. Maureen Tamuno, this convergence of diverse perspectives will not only explore investment opportunities but also address the pressing challenges facing emerging markets, paving the way for practical solutions and actionable strategies.

She highlighted the primary objectives of the investment summit to include: showcasing the economic and investment potential in the FCT across various sectors; providing a forum for dialogue between policymakers, investors, and stakeholders to address challenges and opportunities in Abuja’s business environment; facilitating collaborations between government agencies and private sector entities to drive, innovation and economic growth; connecting local entrepreneurs with international businesses, investors, and development as well as fostering a robust knowledge exchange platform that empowers stakeholders with insights into investment trends, regulatory frameworks, and market opportunities.