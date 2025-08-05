5 players most likely to become top goalscorer in new EPL season

Mo’ Salah and Erling Haaland

The new Premier League season is only in its second week, but the race for the Golden Boot is already taking shape. with new signings, fresh tactics, and, of course, the race for the Golden Boot.

This season is packed with top contenders for the title of highest scorer. When we talk about Premier League goal kings, names like Haaland, Palmer, and Saka instantly come to mind. But in this article, we’ll narrow the list down to five players who are most likely to finish as the league’s top scorers.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is always among the first names mentioned when it comes to potential Golden Boot winners. He has scored 19+ league goals in 5 of his 7 Premier League seasons, with elite finishing, penalty duties, and adaptability to different tactical systems.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is no stranger to this conversation. He’s a record-breaking scorer, setting the single-season EPL goal record (36 goals in 2022–23), with a physical advantage, hunger for records, world-class tactical support, and clinical finishing ability that makes him lethal in front of goal.

Chris Wood

Chris Wood has shown himself as a reliable Nottingham Forest striker in the Premier League, and this new season offers another opportunity for him to shine. Known for his aerial strength, physical presence, high awareness in set-piece situations and sharp positioning inside the box.

With Nottingham Forest improving their lineupand adding creative support behind him, he has the potential to compete for the Golden Boot and surprise many this season.

Viktor Gyökeres

Viktor Gyökeres could be the surprise star of the season. Last year with Sporting CP, he delivered an astonishing 39 goals in 33 league matches, more than any player in Europe’s top 10 leagues during the 2024–25 season.

He’s a prolific finisher who wastes very few chances and could be a nightmare for Premier League defences.

João Pedro

João Pedro combines creativity, versatility, and ruthless efficiency in front of goal. He has excellent link-up play, can operate in multiple attacking roles, and has a Premier League-ready mindset.

Impressively, he converts 44.4% of his scoring chances, making him one of the league’s most efficient finishers.

