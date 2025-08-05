5 countries to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cheap in 2025

By Ikenna Ochereome
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most advanced flagship smartphones available in many countries on the market today.
The increase in demand has lead customers to ask where can I find the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at the best price? we’ve compiled a list of the countries to buy this high-end device at a cheap rate, based on official pricing and current exchange rates.
1. South Korea
South Korea is Samsung’s home country and also the cheapest place to buy a samsung galaxy s25 ultra. The price of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equivalent to $1,184 . Samsung devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra are cheaper in South Korea because of the following reasons. It’s locally produced
There are no import taxes. Lower taxes/subsidies. Samsung aims to stay dominant in its home country
2. Canada
The price of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equivalent to $1,334 in Canada. The S25 Ultra is priced at CAD $1,799 (256GB) That’s roughly USD $1,334—much lower than the U.S. price including tax or the prices in Europe.
3. Australia
The samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is relatively cheap in australia compared to many other countries due to a combination of local economic, logistical and strategic factors.The price of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equivalent to $1,348 in Australia.
4. Singapore
One of the main reasons Samsung is cheap in Singapore is because of it’s a major tech and logistics hub for Southeast Asia. Samsung uses it as a base for Regional warehousing and distribution.
This means reduced shipping costs and early availability at favorable prices.The price of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equivalent to $1,349 in Singapore.
5. Malaysia
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is relatively cheap in Malaysia due to a combination of economic, tax, and market factors that work in favor of lower smartphone prices.The price of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equivalent to $1,352 in Malaysia.
Disclaimer
