3rd Mainland Bridge mishap: LASWA recovers fresh body

LAGOS — FOUR days after a Toyota Camry saloon car plunged into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana Iworo, men of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, have recovered the body of the second victim.

LASWA’s Public Affairs Unit, which announced the recovery in a statement, had earlier recovered the body of a female victim, identified as Aisha.

Recall that on August 23, 2025, a lone crash happened, but days after, the Search and Rescue SAR team of LASWA announced the latest recovery.

The statement reads: “The tragic but resolutely managed incident occurred involving a Toyota Camry saloon car that plunged into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Iyana Iworo.

“LASWA’s Search and Rescue team responded immediately upon receipt of the distress call.

“The team confirmed that the vehicle carried a female occupant identified as Aisha, aged approximately 25–35 years.

“Her body was swiftly recovered by local divers and promptly handed over to her family.

“Emergency response units from LASWA, Marine Police, LASEMA, and the *Rapid Response Squad (RRS) coordinated seamlessly at the scene, with valuable assistance from local fishermen who played a crucial role in the recovery efforts.

“While initial reports suggested a lone occupant, follow-up investigations confirmed the presence of a second passenger, identified as Chado Daniel Danladi, aged 31, residing at 7 Oremeta Street, Off Opebi Link Bridge in Ikeja.

“He was recognised as a colleague of the first victim. The body of the second victim was recovered during an extended SAR operation and has been delivered to his family.

“This incident underscores the effectiveness of our coordinated emergency response and the strong community support that enhances Lagos State’s capability in managing waterway emergencies.

“We remain committed to ensuring safety and rapid response in all such incidents.”